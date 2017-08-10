LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0L V6 HSE COMMANDSHIFT LUXURY SPORTS TOURER 2010

car description

land rover range rover 3.0l tdv6 hse commandshift luxury sports tourer,power steering,remote central locking [ 2 x keys ],key less entry with push button start,premium colour navigation system with 4x4 interface and tmc voice control,hi level ice harman kardon,i-pod,usb and bluetooth,dab digital radio,eba [emergency brake assist],dsc [dynamic stability control],abs,xenon headlamps,headlamp power wash,heated washer jets,privacy pack,factory fitted sunroof,leather clad multi function steering wheel,cruise control,rear parking aid,reversing camera,front parking aid,cold climate pack,heated front screen,heated front seats,20" 15 spoke style 3 alloy wheels in sparkle silver,dual zone auto climate control,air conditioning,full perforated premium ivory leather interior,centre arm rest,ivory cabin with ebony black carpets,side steps,power folding mirrors,stainless steel treadplates,grand black laquered wood finishing interior inlays,jupiter front grille,3.0l v6 advanced sequential turbo diesel engine,6 spd adaptive automatic gearbox with command shift plus high and low ratio,optional quick release land rover tow bar,104,000 miles with 5 services,last serviced at 100,000 miles in may 2017,very high specification range rover sport hse,looks and drives supeb,fully colour coded in the best colour stunning [lrc 867] fuji white