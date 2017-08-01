£29,950 29950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Rare BLACK EDITION model, Ivory Premium leather trim, Ivory contrast stitching, Ebony dash-top /carpets, electric memory seats, heated seats front/rear, dual-zone climate control, Premium Navigation System, Dual View TV, Digital TV monitor, TMC and voice control, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 20in Design 2 alloy wheels, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated/folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, electric memory steering column, mood interior lighting, ACC cruise control, Forward Alert collision warning, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, High Beam Assist, headlamp wash, cornering lamps, LED front side lights, LED tail lights, heated front/rear screens, tyre pressure monitor, DAB Digital Radio, Harman/Kardon Hi-Fi, 8 speakers/passive subwoofer, audio amplifier, 6 CD changer, IPOD/USB audio interface, keyless entry/start function, power operated tailgate, Park car heating, Piano Black Wood Inlays, Land Rover tow pack, full La
land-rover range-rover sport 3 0sdv6 hse black edition 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-seats ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav television traction-control xenon 2013 hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...