loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0SDV6 HSE *Sliding Panoramic Roof Remote Park Heating Parallel Park Assi

Get an Insurance Quote

£53,995 53995.00GBP

Frosts Used Cars Shoreham-by-Sea
BN436RT, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£53,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0SDV6 HSE *Sliding Panoramic Roof Remote Park Heating Parallel Park Assi Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 18917 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Three Zone Climate Control, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 21` 5 Split Spoke Alloys, Ebony Oxford Perforated Leather Seats, Grand Black Wood Veneer Trim, Cirrus Morzine Headlining, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Privacy Glass, Remote Park Heating, Rear Parking Camera, Parallel Park Assist, Side Steps, Front And Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature, Automatic Lighting Control , Automatic High Beam Assist, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Self Dimming Interior Mirror, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Memory Driver Personalisation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Headlamp Powerwash, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Lamps, Ambience Lighting, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, USB Connectivity, Voice Control, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Electric Windows , Electric Mirrors, Space Saver Spare Wheel , Tracker Fitted (Subscription Fees Apply), Carpet Mats, Mud Flaps, Tinted Windows

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17664
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18917 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on