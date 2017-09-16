LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0SDV6 HSE *Sliding Panoramic Roof Remote Park Heating Parallel Park Assi

£53,995 53995.00GBP
Frosts Used Cars Shoreham-by-Sea
BN436RT, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0SDV6 HSE *Sliding Panoramic Roof Remote Park Heating Parallel Park Assi Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 18917 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Satellite Navigation, Three Zone Climate Control, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 21` 5 Split Spoke Alloys, Ebony Oxford Perforated Leather Seats, Grand Black Wood Veneer Trim, Cirrus Morzine Headlining, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Privacy Glass, Remote Park Heating, Rear Parking Camera, Parallel Park Assist, Side Steps, Front And Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature, Automatic Lighting Control , Automatic High Beam Assist, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Self Dimming Interior Mirror, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Memory Driver Personalisation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Power Tailgate, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Headlamp Powerwash, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Lamps, Ambience Lighting, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi Function Steering Wheel, USB Connectivity, Voice Control, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Electric Windows , Electric Mirrors, Space Saver Spare Wheel , Tracker Fitted (Subscription Fees Apply), Carpet Mats, Mud Flaps, Tinted Windows
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...