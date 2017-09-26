LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 Autobiography Sport LE 5dr

Accessories

white, AN ABSOLUTE STUNNING EXAMPLE OF THE EVER DESIRABLE RANGE ROVER SPORT FINISHED IN OUR OPINION THE BEST OF COLOUR COMBINATIONS ( WHITE EXTERIOR WITH CONTRASTING RED AND BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR ) **** EXCELLENT PX AND FINANCE DEALS TO BE HAD CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, 6 months warranty, Full service history, Good bodywork, White Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, Two tone extended red & black leather heated interior/ leather dash , Heated front & back memory seats, Keyless entry/ keyless start , Heated multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifts, Electric seats/ Electric windows/ Electric mirrors, Reverse camera/ Auto dip mirrors , Dynamic forward alert , Front and rear parking sensors, Voice recognition & drivers microphone , DVD/ Premium Sat nav/ DAB radio/ TV HDD hard drive/ 6 disc CD changer, Harmon Kardon logic 7 surround audio system , Bluetooth USB/ AUX , Auto lights/ Auto wipers, Bi-xenon headlights/ Headlight washers , Dual zone climate control , Heated front screen, Air conditioning , Auto lighting, Privacy glass , Fridge in centre console , Cruise control, Personal telephone integration system , Gloss black front grill & side vents , Colour-coded door handles , Brand new 22inch gloss black AXE alloy wheels with brand new tyres (2,000) , Anti-lock brake system with emergency brake assist , Electronic air suspension with terrain response , Active locking rear diff , , Facelift rear boot lid , Front & rear armrests, *** GREAT FINANCE AND PCP DEALS AVAILABLE CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A VIEWING ***, 22,000 p/x welcome