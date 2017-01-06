LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5 Door SUV 2008 Auto 83213 Diesel Grey LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE

car description

FINANCE AVAILABLE;;FULL SERVICE HISTORY;;LONG MOT;;12 MONTHS WARRANTY and BREAKDOWN COVER INCLUDED;;Only 1 previous owner on the V5 registration document.;;This Range Rover Sport was part exchanged into a Land Rover Dealership, where we purchased it from, for another Land Rover. It is in great condition for its age and mileage. ;;Hi Auto's hi-res photos to follow soon.;;What Parkers Guide Says - "Great image and handling - It may be a full-scale SUV to rival the Mercedes ML and Porsche Cayenne, but the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is still a serious off-roader. It can cope with terrain its rivals simply cannot contemplate, helped by Land Rover’s excellent Terrain Response system. However,it’s on the road where the Sport is most commonly found and it’s equally adept here thanks to superb body control, agile handling and a ride that deals with all that British roads can throw at it. The steering can feel a little light at times, but it’s also easy to park and doesn’t feel as big from the driver’s seat as its exterior suggests.";;Incredible Specification:;;Upgrades - ;;Privacy Glass;;Standard Features - ;;Premium Navigation System, Upholstery - Premium Ivory Leather with Black Luxury Carpets, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory Pack, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Audio Amplifier, Bi - Xenon Corner Lamps, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electronic Air Suspension with Terrain Response TM, Exterior Mirrors - Powerfold and Adjustable, Heated with Memory, Auto Dimming, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front Screen, Automatic Headlamps, Sat Nav, Rain Sensor, Tail - Mounted Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Power Assisted Steering, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Drivers Airbag, Front Passengers Airbag, Curtain Airbags and Side Airbags, Headlamp Powerwash, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Traction Control System (TCS), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Spare Wheel Alloy 19 x 8 Reduced Section, Electro - Chromatic Interior Mirror, On Board Monitor, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Immobiliser, Steering Column - Electric Adjustment for Height and Reach with Entry and Exit Tilt - Away, Centre Console Cooler Box. 5 seats, Metallic Grey.;;hi! auto is a family run business with 25 years experience and offer great value for money cars in the Midlands, allowing you to buy with confidence. ;;Finance options available to suit all credit ratings and budgets. Check out our interactive finance calculator below - you can adjust your deposit and the term to find a payment to suit you - then simply click the "Apply for HP" button. Or, for a fast track finance application please call us on 01332 987979.;;All our vehicles come with a minimum 12 MONTHS WARRANTY and 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER, plus we give you the option to extend this to 24 or 36 months. All warranties are tailored to your vehicle through Warrantywise. For more details please click on the Warranty tab above.;;Please call us now to arrange a viewing and test drive - viewings by appointment only please.;;Experian auto check HPI clear.;;Part exchange welcome.;;Only GBP 15,495