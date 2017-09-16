LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto

Derby £12,750 12750.00GBP
Mk Motors Derby Ltd
Derby, DE248HT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 109000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: White
White, FULL 2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY UPGRADE+2012 AUTOBIOGRAPHY HEADLIGHTS+22'' KAHN ALLOYS+FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS+SATELLITE NAVIGATION+PARKING SENSORS+PRIVACY GLASS+FULL LAND ROVER PLUS SPECIALIST SERVICE HISTORY+2 KEYS+3 PREVIOUS OWNERS+LADY OWNER LAST+INDOOR SHOWROOM+ FINANCE AVAILABLE+, 4 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, +++ ALL OF OUR CARS ARE SPECIALLY SOURCED AND WE STRIVE TO BE THE CHEAPEST AROUND WHEN COMPARED TO LIKE TO LIKE VEHICLES ++ ALL CARS ARE SOLD AT LOW PRICES TO BEAT OUR COMPETITORS +++ THEY ALL COME WITH FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE INCLUDED +++ STANDARD 3 MONTHS WARRANTY ALSO LONGER OPTIONAL WARRANTY +++ GREAT FIXED RATE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT ONLY 5.99% ++ MORE GREAT PRESTIGE CARS ONLINE +++ SENSIBLE PART EXCHANGES EXCEPTED +++ PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.mkmotorsderby.co.uk FOR MORE QUALITY USED CARS +++, + SPECIALISTS IN GERMAN PRESTIGE CAR SALES + ALL MAJOR CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED +, 12,750 p/x considered
