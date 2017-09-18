LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto

£13,750 13750.00GBP
Auto Sussex Ltd
RH149DE, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55100 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, Fantastic Example In Java Black Pearlescent With Full Cream Leather Interior, Full Service History, 2 Former Owners, 1 owner, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, Very Clean Example Inside & Out, Auto Sussex Ltd - Your Friendly & Trustworthy Used Car Company. Competitive Low % APR Finance, 13,750
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...