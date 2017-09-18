loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto

£13,750 13750.00GBP

Auto Sussex Ltd
RH149DE, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55100 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, Fantastic Example In Java Black Pearlescent With Full Cream Leather Interior, Full Service History, 2 Former Owners, 1 owner, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, Very Clean Example Inside & Out, Auto Sussex Ltd - Your Friendly & Trustworthy Used Car Company. Competitive Low % APR Finance, 13,750

  • Ad ID
    23005
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    55100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
