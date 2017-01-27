Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.6 TD V8 HSE

car description

SPECIFICATION “Premium Navigation System – Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping” Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert Climate Control – Automatic with Air Filtration Cruise Control, Dab Radio “Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors Rear View Camera” Heated Front Seats Voice Control 20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in 5in TFT Driver Information Centre Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity “Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab ReclineCushion Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way) Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat” Four Electric Windows with one Touch Opening “Harman/Kardon System in Dash CD Player” Heated Front Windscreen Hill Descent Control with Gradient Release Control Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm Premium Leather with Perforations Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers Closed Loop Diesel Particle Filter Privacy Glass Rear of B Post iPOD Connectivity Lead Full Autobiography style conversion Piano Black Wood Finish 22” Graphite Designo alloy wheels