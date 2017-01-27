loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.6 TD V8 HSE

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

SPECIFICATION “Premium Navigation System – Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping” Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert Climate Control – Automatic with Air Filtration Cruise Control, Dab Radio “Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors Rear View Camera” Heated Front Seats Voice Control 20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in 5in TFT Driver Information Centre Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity “Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab ReclineCushion Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way) Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat” Four Electric Windows with one Touch Opening “Harman/Kardon System in Dash CD Player” Heated Front Windscreen Hill Descent Control with Gradient Release Control Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm Premium Leather with Perforations Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers Closed Loop Diesel Particle Filter Privacy Glass Rear of B Post iPOD Connectivity Lead Full Autobiography style conversion Piano Black Wood Finish 22” Graphite Designo alloy wheels

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport 3600cc td v8 hse alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-seats heated-windscreen ipod leather privacy-glass sat-nav 2010 hands-free mp3 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8071
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    62571 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on