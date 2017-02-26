loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 Autobiography LE Sport 2010

Hoddesdon £22,993 22993.00GBP

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, UNIT 1 ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN110AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£22,993
RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning Value Autobiography Sport, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, With Autobiography Leather Interior, Black, With Autobiography Leather Interior, Autobiography Sport Interior Theme, Veneer - Grand Black Lacquer, Satellite Navigation, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Reverencing Camera, Bluetooth Hands Free Telephone, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Heated Front Screen, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Alloy Wheels (20in), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Upholstery Leather, Mirrors External (Memory Electric/Heated/Folding), Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Gears), Extended Leather Pack, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team. Viewing By Appointment Only, Part Exchange Welcome. Finance Available. Debit And Credit Cards Taken

  • Ad ID
    8631
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    3.6 TDV8 Autobiography LE Sport
