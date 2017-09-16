LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 5d AUTO 269 BHP

Hyde £24,995 24995.00GBP
Richmond Car Sales
Hyde, SK144TQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 5d AUTO 269 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77725 Engine Size: 3628 Ext Color: WHITE
6 months warranty, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Massive Spec Car, Satellite Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Heated Front Screen, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Upholstery Leather, 22" Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, Solid White, AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Thirteen, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Gears, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather, Veneer - Grand Black Lacquer, Washer Jets - Heated
