Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.6 TDV8 Autobiography Sport LE 5dr CommandShift

car description

Santorini Black metallic with luxurious Ebony and Cream leather interior with contrast stitching. The Autobiography Sport LE is the ultimate Specification Range Rover Sport with the V8 3.6 diesel engine is a delight to drive. The driving and passenger environment is very opulent with its sporty heritage still evident the interior has a superb 2 tone prestige leather finish, piano black 'Autobiography' designated finish with all the comforts for any terrain or climate including the 4wd all terrain drive programs. Interior comfort includes heated seats for both front and rear occupants, full dual climate control, heated steering wheel, front electric seats with memory on drivers, Harmon Kardon Logic sound system with DAB radio, refrigerated centre armrest for cooling your drinks. The driver is aided with Satellite navigation, voice command, Key less entry and start, Reversing camera with front and rear park assist, Cruise control with distance limit function, the automatic gearbox has paddle shift, LED running lights,Adaptive xenon headlamps and auto dip high beam, Hill descent control, all terrain assistance programs, heated screens and quick defrost programs, This beautiful Sport h