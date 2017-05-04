LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 2009

car description

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, Landrover Range Rover Sport 3.6 TDV8 HSE in metallic silver with full black leather interior, in excellent condition inside and out, genuine low miles from new with a full service history with 6 Landrover main dealer service stamps in the book, just been serviced and mot till March 2018, all necessary advisories on previous mot done so this car is faultless, high spec model with all the extras including sat nav, heated electric seats, and upgraded 20" alloy wheels, only 1 owner from new, this car is immaculate inside and out without any dents or scrapes anywhere, very well maintained and looked after car, viewing is essential, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.