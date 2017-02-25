LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 2010

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning TDV8 Sport, It Comes In Rare And Sought After BAHLI, Blue, With Black Premium Leather with Perforations, Just Some Of The Top Spec includes, Premium Navigation System - Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen, Voice Control and Off Road-Mapping, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Dab Radio, Voice Control, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control with Gradient Release Control, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Opening, Heated Front Windscreen, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Premium Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Steering Column - Electric Adjustment for Height and Reach with Entry and Exit Tilt-Away. For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken