LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto

Chesham £13,995 13995.00GBP

Metro Cars London Ltd
Chesham, HP52PT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£13,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black

Presented in Java Black with Black Premium Leather interior. This vehicle has been fully colour coded with recent 22" 2013 Autobiography Alloy wheels and tyres. A stunning looking Range Rover sport. Sat-nav, Bluetooth , Heated front and rear Premium Black leather seats, Automatic cruise control Full dealership history, Electric memory drivers seat, Auto headlights, Xenon Lights, Heated front windscreen, Multi function steering wheel, Electric folding mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Landrover overmats, Side steps. Serviced by Landrover Main Dealer @ 10k, 18k, (27k German Specialist), 34k, 45k, 51k. Very Well Maintained Example, Celebrity Owned, Looks and Drives Stunning. Must be seen to be appreciated., RAC Approved Dealership, RAC 82 point check, 12m RAC Breakdown Cover, RAC Warranty, Finance Arranged

  • Ad ID
    21388
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
