LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto

Chesham £13,995 13995.00GBP
Metro Cars London Ltd
Chesham, HP52PT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black
Presented in Java Black with Black Premium Leather interior. This vehicle has been fully colour coded with recent 22" 2013 Autobiography Alloy wheels and tyres. A stunning looking Range Rover sport. Sat-nav, Bluetooth , Heated front and rear Premium Black leather seats, Automatic cruise control Full dealership history, Electric memory drivers seat, Auto headlights, Xenon Lights, Heated front windscreen, Multi function steering wheel, Electric folding mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Landrover overmats, Side steps. Serviced by Landrover Main Dealer @ 10k, 18k, (27k German Specialist), 34k, 45k, 51k. Very Well Maintained Example, Celebrity Owned, Looks and Drives Stunning. Must be seen to be appreciated., RAC Approved Dealership, RAC 82 point check, 12m RAC Breakdown Cover, RAC Warranty, Finance Arranged
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...