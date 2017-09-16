LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Presented in Java Black with Black Premium Leather interior. This vehicle has been fully colour coded with recent 22" 2013 Autobiography Alloy wheels and tyres. A stunning looking Range Rover sport. Sat-nav, Bluetooth , Heated front and rear Premium Black leather seats, Automatic cruise control Full dealership history, Electric memory drivers seat, Auto headlights, Xenon Lights, Heated front windscreen, Multi function steering wheel, Electric folding mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Landrover overmats, Side steps. Serviced by Landrover Main Dealer @ 10k, 18k, (27k German Specialist), 34k, 45k, 51k. Very Well Maintained Example, Celebrity Owned, Looks and Drives Stunning. Must be seen to be appreciated., RAC Approved Dealership, RAC 82 point check, 12m RAC Breakdown Cover, RAC Warranty, Finance Arranged