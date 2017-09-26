LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

2009 58 Plate Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.6 TDV8 HSE. Stunning Example Presented In Alaska White Paintwork With Contrasting Black Leather Interior Complete With Unmarked 20Inch Range Rover Alloy Wheels Finished In Gloss Black. Cosmetically The Car Benefits From A Genuine Front Overfinch Grille, Unmarked Gloss Black 20" Alloys + Geniune Overfinch Alloy Wheel Centre Caps, Stunning Looking Car + Extremely Rare In This Colour, Excellent Condition Throughout Covering Only 93,000 Miles From New And Backed Up With A Full Service History Consisting Of 10 Stamps In The Book, The Car Is Complete With Both Keys, Highly Maintained Example. Vehicle Features Include: Air Conditioning, ABS, Alarm, Auto Lights, Auto Wipers, Alloy Wheels, Catalytic Converter, Cruise Control, Central Locking, Climate Control, CD Player, Driver Airbag, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Full Service History, Heated Seats, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, Leather Interior, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound System, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Radio, Sat Nav System, Spoiler, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tinted Glass, Xenon Lights.