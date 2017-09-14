loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto

Lincoln £16,495 16495.00GBP

Keith Arnold
Lincoln, LN12BB, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

£16,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Stornoway grey

Accessories

6 months parts and labour warranty, ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seat, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Satellite Navigation, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Telephone, Traction Control, Trip Computer

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17336
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
