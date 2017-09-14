LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto

Lincoln £16,495 16495.00GBP
Keith Arnold
Lincoln, LN12BB, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Stornoway grey
6 months parts and labour warranty, ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Drivers Seat, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seat, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Satellite Navigation, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Telephone, Traction Control, Trip Computer
