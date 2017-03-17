LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 SPORT HSE 5d 269 BHP

Rottendon Common £12,990 12990.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
20in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels Over 19in, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Carpet Mats, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Speakers - Fourteen, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Unspecified, Telephone Equipment - Unspecified, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather
land-rover range-rover sport 3600cc tdv8 hse 5d 269 bhp silver abs alloy-wheels cruise-control esp immobiliser leather metallic parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control 2008 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
