LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TDV8 SPORT HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC

Oldham £13,995 13995.00GBP
S Cars Limited
Oldham, OL27AU, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.6 TDV8 SPORT HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Black
78000 miles. Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Pollen Filter, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Split Rear Seats, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Autochanger, CD Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Auto On Headlights, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, Front Parking Sensor, Headlight Cleaning System, Heated Front Windscreen, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear Parking Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Leather Upholstery, Metallic Paint, Part Leather/Alcantara, Pearlescent Paint, Solid Paint, Special Paint, Alloy Wheels.
