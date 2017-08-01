loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC SVR STYLING

£59,950


United Kingdom

£59,950
Ivory extended leather, Grand black piano trim, Facia contrast Ebony/Ivory, Ivory Alcantara Headlining, electric memory front seats, front/rear heated seats, cooled front seats, automatic climate control front/rear, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Incontrol Advanced Satellite Navigation, 10in Colour Touch Screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital TV, Meridian Audio sound system, DAB radio, 22in SVR Black alloys, full SVR Bodystling, tyre pressure monitoring, Brembo Brake Calipers in red, gloss black roof, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, 360 park distance control, rear view camera, electric heated folding mirrors, approach lamps, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, TMC traffic message channel, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, electric memory steering column, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Xenon headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, automatic high-beam assist, Approach lights, LED Daytim

  • Ad ID
    15242
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
