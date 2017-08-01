Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC SVR STYLING

£59,950 59950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ivory extended leather, Grand black piano trim, Facia contrast Ebony/Ivory, Ivory Alcantara Headlining, electric memory front seats, front/rear heated seats, cooled front seats, automatic climate control front/rear, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Incontrol Advanced Satellite Navigation, 10in Colour Touch Screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital TV, Meridian Audio sound system, DAB radio, 22in SVR Black alloys, full SVR Bodystling, tyre pressure monitoring, Brembo Brake Calipers in red, gloss black roof, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, 360 park distance control, rear view camera, electric heated folding mirrors, approach lamps, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, TMC traffic message channel, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, electric memory steering column, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Xenon headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, automatic high-beam assist, Approach lights, LED Daytim
land-rover range-rover sport 4400cc autobiography dynamic svr styling grey 8-speed alcantara alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control ebd heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television xenon 2014 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
