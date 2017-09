LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Dynamic 4x4 5dr

Accessories

METALLIC RED, FULLY VALETED.DRIVE AWAY TODAY, 2 owners, HPI AND MILEAGE CERTIFIED.TWO OWNERS WITH JUST 50000 MILES COMPLEMENTED BY FULL SERVICE HISTORY.FACTORY NAVIGATION.FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC HEATED/COOLED MEMORY SEATS.REAR HEATED SEATS.REAR ENTERTAINMENT.PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF.POWER STEERING.ELECTRIC WINDOWS.REMOTE LOCKING.KEYLESS ENTRY/START.FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH SURROUND CAMERAS.AIR CONDITIONING WITH DUAL ZONE FRONT AND REAR CLIMATE CONTROL.CRUISE CONTROL.ELECTRIC FOLDING SIDE STEPS.CENTER ARMREST REFRIDGERATOR.AUTO HEADLIGHT.ELECTRIC TAILGATE.SOFT CLOSING DOORS.AUTO WIPERS.22 INCH GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS.ELECTRIC FOLDABLE TOWBAR.BLUETOOTH.CD/STEREO.FULL FINANCE FACILITIES.ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.PART EXCHANGE WELCOME.OUR POST CODE IS DA119SN.FIVE MINUTES M25 DARTFORD RIVER CROSSING.FIVE MINUTES BLUEWATER SHOPPING CENTRE.FIVE MINUTES EBBSFLEET INTERNATIONAL STATION.PLEASE CALL CRAIG ON 07771794200 TO ARRANGE A VIEWING.WE HAVE BEEN SELLING QUALITY USED CARS IN THIS AREA FOR 25 YEARS.NATIONWIDE WARRANTY INCLUDED, VIEW ALL OUR CARS AT WWW.EBBSFLEETSPECIALISTCARS.CO.UK, 52,000