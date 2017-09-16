LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Crawley £79,995 79995.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6250 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: GREY
Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Head-up display, Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Traffic sign recognition, XL washer bottle, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detect, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated and cooled front seats & heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver condition monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry
