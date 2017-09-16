LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Stafford £69,098 69098.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11875 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED
Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric heated door mirrors, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium HDD Navigation, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Power adjustable steering column, USB connection, Driver & passenger airbags, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Keyless entry, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated rear seats, Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (825W), Power-assisted steering, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Fixed panoramic roof, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
