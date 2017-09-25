loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography

Christchurch £61,989 61989.00GBP

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

£61,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27224 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touch-screen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24904
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27224 mi
  • Doors
    5
