LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography 4dr Auto

£53,971 53971.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Hanley
ST14EG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 62048 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Panoramic Sliding Glass Roof, Meridian Sound System, Alloy Wheels 21", 1 Owner, 2 Year Warranty, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Park Sensors, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Memory Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask for a Test Drive Today
