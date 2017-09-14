loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £55,914 55914.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£55,914
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30788 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Aruba Gold

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Privacy Glass, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound System, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Split Folding Rear Seat, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, 4 Zone Climate Control, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Voice Activation, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Heated Front Windscreen, Paddleshift, Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Power Fold Mirrors, Cup Holders, Auxiliary Power Socket, Ambient Lighting, Rear Parking Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Front Parking Sensor, Cool Box, 22? Alloys, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Side Steps, Xenon Headlamps, Powerlift Tailgate, Illuminated Tread Plate, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front Seat Arm Rests

  • Ad ID
    17051
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30788 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
