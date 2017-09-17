LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Stourbridge £49,997 49997.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33698 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Rear Entertainment Package, Dual Screen, Contrast Roof, Wade Sensing, Full Size Spare Wheel, Panoramic Sliding Glass Roof, Television, Mudflaps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Seats with Memory, Electric Windows, Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Paddleshift, 22? Alloys, Park Distance Control, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Fold Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function
