LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr

London £55,000 55000.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connection, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Dynamic response, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket,Finished in Santorini Black with Ebony seats, Ebony and Lunar Colourway and an Ebony headlining. Fitted with some great optional equipment including 1700W meridian sound system.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...