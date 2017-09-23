loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr

London £55,000 55000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

£55,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Dynamic response, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket,Finished in Santorini Black with Ebony seats, Ebony and Lunar Colourway and an Ebony headlining. Fitted with some great optional equipment including 1700W meridian sound system.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
