LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC. LAND ROVER SERVICE PACK UNTIL OCT 21. 2016

car description

We are thrilled to offer this 2016 (66) Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic. The vehicle is finished in stunning Loire Blue Metallic with Perforated Cirrus Leather Upholstery and Extended Grand Black Trim. This vehicle has covered ONLY 11,993 miles and benefits from the Land Rover Service Pack until October 2021 and the balance of the manufacturer's warranty until September 2019. ;This great-looking Range Rover Sport has a fantastic specification which includes the following:;Opening Panoramic Glass Roof with Sun Blind;Meridian Surround Sound System Upgrade;Head Up Display;22 inch 5 Split Spokes Alloy Wheels in Satin Black;Full Size Spare Wheel;Wade Sensing ;Blind Spot Monitoring With Closing Vehicle Sensing;Solar Attenuating Windscreen;Power Open Close Tailgate;Deployable Side Steps;Climate and Heated Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats;HDD Premium Navigation including Voice Control and TMC with Touch Screen;Autobiography Perforated Cirrus Leather Upholstery;18 Way Electrically Adjustable Front Seats with Memory;Contrast Roof in Santorini Black;Suede Cloth Headlining ;Vehicle Tracker;Grand Black Veneer Finisher;Automatic Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature and High Beam Assist;Keyless Entry;Keyless Go;Multifunction Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift;Red Brake Calipers;Centre Console Cool Box;Privacy Glass;Audio Remote Control in Steering Wheel;Front Parking Aid with Visual Display;Rear Park Distance control;Rear View Camera;Electric Front/Rear Windows/One Touch Operation;Remote Window Closing;MP3 Compatible Radio/Single CD player;4-Zone Climate Control;Electric Power Assisted Steering;Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift;Loadspace Stowage Rails;Extra Large Washer Bottle;DSC-Dynamic Stability Control;Bluetooth Telephone Connection;DAB Digital Radio;Electronic Traction Control;Perimetric and Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm;USB/Aux Input Socket;Remote Locking;Electric Heated Adjustable Folding Door Mirrors with Memory and Approach Lamp;60/40 Split Fold Rear Seat/Load Through Facility;Centre Arm Rests;Multiple SRS Air-Bags;Electric Adjustable Steering Column;Height Adjustable Drivers Seat;Rear Head Rests;Heated Rear Screen;Isofix Child Seat Preparation;High Level Rear Brake Light;Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror;Rear Wash Wiper;Fitted Leather Edged Carpet Mats ;Cup Holders;;As you would expect, this stunning Range Rover is in exceptional condition and the colour combination is simply spectacular.;;Call us today to make an appointment to view.;;Part exchange welcome, finance available, hpi clear, warranty included.;