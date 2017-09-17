loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY Rear Entertainment, 22 Inch Alloys, Massage Seats,

Barrow-in-Furness £63,993 63993.00GBP

Furness Park Motor Group
Barrow-in-Furness, LA139AE, Cumbria
United Kingdom

£63,993
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY Rear Entertainment, 22 Inch Alloys, Massage Seats, Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30027 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: GOLD

Due in stock we have a beautiful Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography. Offered in Luxor with Santorini Black roof this car has huge kerb appeal and a great level of specification including many factory ordered optional extras. Specification includes but is not limited to Panoramic glass sliding roof, Rear entertainment system, 22 inch Diamond turned alloys, Adaptive Xenon headlights, Premium ambient lighting, Adaptive cruise control and queue assist, Auto high beam assist, Winged head rests, Front cooler box, Privacy glass, Atlas vents, Heated steering wheel, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Massage front seats, Park heating with remote control, Wood and leather steering wheel, Surround camera system, Powered tail gate, Electrically deployable tow bar, Digital TV receiver, Only 30,000 miles with a 3 stamp service record. In excess of 105000 new. Please register early interest.

  • Ad ID
    22771
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30027 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
