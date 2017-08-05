loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

Leeds £86,999 86999.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£86,999
Ebony Morzine Headlining
Meridian Audio reference system
Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk
Sliding Panoramic Roof
Heated Steering Wheel
Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish
Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black
Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black
Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler
LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh
RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22
Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black
Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding
Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

land-rover range-rover sport 4400cc sdv8 diesel autobiography dynamic pace black alloy-wheels carbon leather 2016 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15303
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    11800 mi
