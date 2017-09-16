loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

Leeds £89,999 89999.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£89,999
car description

Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk
Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen
Full Size Spare Wheel. Includes toolkit
Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift
Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding
Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black
RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22
Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler
LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh
Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black
Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22305
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    14300 mi
