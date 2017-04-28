loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car

Leeds £78,995 78995.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£78,995
7 Seat Option Available
Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk
LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh
Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black
Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler
Front Bumper Centre Piece
Rear Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams
Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black
RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22

land-rover range-rover sport 4400cc sdv8 diesel autobiography dynamic pace black alloy-wheels carbon 2016 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13367 mi
