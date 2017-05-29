LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car

London £78,995 78995.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13367 Engine Size: 4397 Ext Color: Mariana Black
KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black, Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams, FACTORY OPTIONS: Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk
