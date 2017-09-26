LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car

London £86,999 86999.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11800 Engine Size: Ext Color: Powder Blue Pearl
KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black, Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish, LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler, Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams, FACTORY OPTIONS: Ebony Morzine Headlining, Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk, Heated Steering Wheel, Meridian Audio reference system, Sliding Panoramic Roof
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...