LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car

London £86,999 86999.00GBP

Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom

£86,999
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11800 Engine Size: Ext Color: Powder Blue Pearl

KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black, Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black, Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish, LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler, Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams, FACTORY OPTIONS: Ebony Morzine Headlining, Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk, Heated Steering Wheel, Meridian Audio reference system, Sliding Panoramic Roof

  • Ad ID
    24992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11800 mi
  • Doors
    5
