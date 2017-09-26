loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car

London £89,999 89999.00GBP

Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom

£89,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14300 Engine Size: 4397 Ext Color: Pearl Grey Metallic

Accessories

KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black, Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams, FACTORY OPTIONS: Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk, Full Size Spare Wheel. Includes toolkit, Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25000
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14300 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4397
  • Engine Model
    4397
