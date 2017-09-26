LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car

London £89,999 89999.00GBP
Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic - Pace Car Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14300 Engine Size: 4397 Ext Color: Pearl Grey Metallic
KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x22, Individual Paint Detailing & Colour Coding, LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh, Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black, Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler, Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite, Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams, FACTORY OPTIONS: Full Autobiography Dynamic Specification Available At Landrover.co.uk, Full Size Spare Wheel. Includes toolkit, Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...