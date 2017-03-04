POA 0GBP
Denmark
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4,4 SDV8 HSE Dynamic aut. Equipment: aut. 21" alufælge fuldaut. klima 2 zone klima fjernb. c.lås motorkabinevarmer ratgearskifte fartpilot kørecomputer infocenter varme i forrude udv. temp. måler regnsensor sædevarme højdejust. forsæde el indst. forsæder soltag glastag el-ruder el-spejle el-spejle m/varme cd/radio radio med cd-boks navigation multifunktionsrat håndfrit til mobil bluetooth armlæn bagagerumsdækken kopholder læderindtræk læderrat tågelygter xenonlys airbag abs antispin esp servo indfarvede kofangere ikke ryger service ok aftag. træk ekstrem fin stand Velegnet til Leasing ring for tilbud.
land-rover range-rover sport 4 sdv8 hse dynamic aut abs airbag bluetooth esp sat-nav 2014 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
