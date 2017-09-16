loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto

Swansea £72,391 72391.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£72,391
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 471 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: farallon Black

Satellite Navigation, Meridian Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Leather Trim, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), 1 Owner, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Headlamp Power Wash, Spare Wheel, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, Cup Holders, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Low Mileage, Metallic Paint, Power Fold Mirrors, Terrain Response, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    18997
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    471 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
