LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto

Swansea £72,391 72391.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Swansea
Swansea, SA68QP, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 471 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: farallon Black
Satellite Navigation, Meridian Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Climate Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Leather Trim, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Air Bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), 1 Owner, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Headlamp Power Wash, Spare Wheel, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Auxiliary Power Socket, Cup Holders, DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Low Mileage, Metallic Paint, Power Fold Mirrors, Terrain Response, Trip Computer, Xenon Headlamps
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...