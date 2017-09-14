LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 Autobiography Dynamic 4x4 5dr (start/stop)

Chelmsford £50,000 50000.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 Autobiography Dynamic 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Grey
Metallic Corris Grey, CALL 01245 351234, GREY, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, REAR DVD, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, Red Calipers, Black Roof/Grilles/Mirrors/Vents, DAB Radio, Active Roll Control, Meridian Surround Sound System, 22'' Delta Wing Alloys, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front Heated and Cooled Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Ambience Lighting, Xenon Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Park Assist, Traffic Message Channel, Dual View Touchscreen, Digital TV, Bluetooth, Adaptive Dynamics, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Rain Sensor, Rear Seat Entertainment, Contrast Stitching, Privacy Glass, 46k Miles, Corris Grey Metallic with Ebony Leather, 50,000
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...