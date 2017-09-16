loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr (start/stop)

Get an Insurance Quote

Nelson £54,695 54695.00GBP

Peter Reeves Ltd
Nelson, BB98PH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£54,695
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Metallic Corris Grey, 1 owner, with Contrasting Black Roof, Black and Red Two Tone Leather, 22'' 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Colour Reverse Camera, Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, AUX/USB/12V Power Socket, Bluetooth, Satellite Navigation, Dual Auto Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Red Steering Wheel Paddles, Electric Memory Seats, Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof, Cruise Control, Traction Control, DAB Radio/CD, Privacy Glass, trip Computer, electric Folding Mirrors, Fitted Overmats, Remote Central Locking, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Spare Key, Full Land Rover Service History, Last Serviced at 29918 miles, One Owner, Mot until 3rd January 2018, 31502 miles, 54,695

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    19448
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on