Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC

£49,950 49950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony extended leather, Grand black piano trim, Facia contrast Ebony/Ivory, Ebony Alcantara Headlining, electric memory front seats, front/rear heated seats, cooled front seats, automatic climate control front/rear, Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, 10in Colour Touch Screen, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dual View TV, Digital TV, Meridian Audio sound system, rear DVD headrest screens, DAB radio, 22in Style 17 alloys in gloss black, electric deployable side steps, tyre pressure monitoring, Brembo Brake Calipers in red, gloss black roof, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, park distance control, rear view camera, electric heated folding mirrors, approach lamps, keyless entry/start, remote central locking and alarm, TMC traffic message channel, EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, electric memory steering column, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, DSP Dynamic Stability control, Xenon headlamps, auto headlamp function, headlamp wash, auto high be
land-rover range-rover sport 5000cc v8 autobiography dynamic grey 1-owner 8-speed alcantara alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control dvd ebd heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof television tracker xenon 2013 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover l405
