Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 HSE SUPERCHARGED

£28,950 28950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2011 (11) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 5.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER 20" alloys
land-rover range-rover sport 5000cc v8 hse supercharge black alloy-wheels black-leather petrol 2011 leather black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover dark-interior
