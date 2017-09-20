LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Droitwich £53,990 53990.00GBP
Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53624 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Causeway Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Estate Finished in Causeway Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Cirrus headlining, 7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), DualView touch screen, Privacy glass, Front head restraints with screens, On-board television (front), Paint finish: premium metallic, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Heated seats
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...