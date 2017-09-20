loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Droitwich £53,990 53990.00GBP

Listers Land Rover Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

£53,990
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53624 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Causeway Grey

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Estate Finished in Causeway Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Cirrus headlining, 7 seat configuration, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), DualView touch screen, Privacy glass, Front head restraints with screens, On-board television (front), Paint finish: premium metallic, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Heated seats

  • Ad ID
    23227
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53624 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
