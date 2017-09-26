loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 Supercharged Petrol SVR - Pace Car Auto

London £139,995 139995.00GBP

Project Kahn Chelsea (AT only 444444)
London, SW100LR, London
United Kingdom

£139,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 Supercharged Petrol SVR - Pace Car Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50 Engine Size: Ext Color: Volcanic Rock Satin

Accessories

KAHN INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black, KAHN EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fitted with 305x30x23inch Tyres - Set of 4, RS Alloy Wheels - 9.5x23inch in Brushed Aluminium, Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish, Floating Roof in Piano Black, Front Grille with Mesh - Stainless Steel, Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams, Front Bumper Centre Piece, FACTORY OPTIONS: 20inch Brembo Brake Calipers, Accoustic Windsreen and Laminated Front Side Glass, Adaptive Dynamics & Dynamic Response, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Pre-Fill, Bright Quad Tailpipes, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box, Command Driving Position, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Eight Speed Automatic Transmission, Electric Parking Brake, Electrical Towing Preperation, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Electronic Air Suspension With Enhanced Terrain Response , Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Follow-Me-Home Lighting, Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated Rear Windscreen, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Heated Windscreen , Hill Descent Control (HDC), VAT Qualifying.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • Doors
    5
