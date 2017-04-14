Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged SVR LE

Leeds £149,875 149875.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
20" Brembo Brake Calipers
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Centre Armrest with Cubby Box
Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Electric Parking Brake
Electronic Air Suspension With Enhanced Terrain Response
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC)
Heated Seats Front and Rear
Intelligent Stop/Start System
Power Windows (Front & Rear) with Remote Power Locking
Sliding Panoramic Roof
Trailer Stability Control
Tyre pressure Monitoring System
Accoustic Windsreen and Laminated Front Side Glass
Brake Pre-Fill
Command Driving Position
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Gradient Release Control (GRC)
Heated Windscreen
Interior Mood Lighting
Rain Sensing Wipers
SVR Engine Cover
Twin Speed Transfer Box (High/Low Range)
Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift
Adaptive Dynamics & Dynamic Response
Bright Quad Tailpipes
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS)
Heated Rear Windscreen
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Light & Rain Sensors for Automatic Ac
land-rover range-rover sport 5000cc v8 supercharge svr le black 8-speed abs alloy-wheels black-leather ebd heated-seats heated-windscreen leather traction-control 2017 black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover dark-interior
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...