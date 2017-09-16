LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0 V8 SVR 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chelmsford £103,950 103950.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0 V8 SVR 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Grey
Solid Yulong White, CALL 01245 351234, GREY, 3 owners, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, (URBAN SVR V2) URBAN V2 BODYKIT, EXTENDED CARBON PACK, HEAD UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, Urban SVR V2 Bodykit, Urban SVR V2 Front Bumper with Integrated Exposed Gloss Carbon Intakes, Urban SVR V2 Carbon Rear Diffuser and Skidpan, Urban Decal Branding, Urban Black Shadow Side Steps, Urban Carbon Seatbacks, Urban Exposed Gloss Carbon Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Exterior Styling Package, Premium Tyre Package, 23?? Black Urban Viper Alloys, Premium Nolden Daytime Running Lights, Billet Aluminium Exhaust Tips, Exposed Gloss Carbon Grille/Vents/Bonnet Flutes/Mirrors/Tailgate Finisher, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, SVR Engine Cover, Rear Spoiler, SVR Power Vents, SVR Carbon Fibre Trim, SVR Fog Lamp Bezels, SVR Active Loud Exhaust, Blue Brake Calipers, InControl Secure, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Apps, Infrared Reflective Windscreen, Infrared Reflective Privacy Glass, Wifi, DAB Radio, Electric Memory Sports Seats with Lumbar Support, Adjustable Seat Bolsters, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Meridian Surround Sound System, Heated Carbon Fibre/Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Premium Bucket Seats, Bluetooth Interface, Additional Washer Bottle, Rear View Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Servotronic, Auto High Beam Assist, Sports Suspension, Active Cornering Enhancement ACE, Adaptive Dynamics, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, 10k Miles, Satin Grey Wrap with Ebony Sports Leather with Cirrus Piping, 103,950
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...