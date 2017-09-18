LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto

Christchurch £84,989 84989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12687 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
Head-up display, Instant Mobility System, Meridian Reference sound system: 1700W, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Privacy + Infra-Red Reflective glass, Privacy glass, Solar attenuating windscreen, Electrically deployable tow bar, Paint finish: premium metallic, Service Plan, 21'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured side sillls, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Response, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Exterior badging: 'SVR', HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered electrical tailgate, Rear view camera, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Alston headlining, Blue Brembo branded brake calipers, Bright quad rear tailpipes, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Dynamic Program, Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Keyless entry, Laminated side glass, Paddle shift - Noble plated, Power adjustable steering column, Switchable Active Sports Exhaust, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
