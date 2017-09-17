LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto

Coulsdon £91,990 91990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5190 Engine Size: 4999 Ext Color: BLUE
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium HDD Navigation, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Dynamic Program, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Keyless entry, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Daytime running lights, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior badging: 'SVR', Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (825W), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Remote central locking, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Single point entry
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...