LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto

Coulsdon £91,990 91990.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5190 Engine Size: 4999 Ext Color: BLUE

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium HDD Navigation, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Dynamic Program, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Keyless entry, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Daytime running lights, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior badging: 'SVR', Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (825W), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Remote central locking, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Single point entry

  • Ad ID
    22600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5190 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4999
  • Engine Model
    4999
