LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto

Taunton £79,995 79995.00GBP
Taunton Land Rover
Taunton, TA28BN, Somerset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 5.0S V8 (550hp) SVR Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32360 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
22'' alloy wheels, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Premium HDD Navigation, Privacy glass, Deployable side steps, Electrically deployable tow bar, InControl Secure, Service Plan, Sliding panoramic roof, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior badging: 'SVR', Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 'SVR' powered sports seats, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Blue Brembo branded brake calipers, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights
