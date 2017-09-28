LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT AUTOBIOGRAPHY 4.4 SDV8 - STEALTH PACK - 22IN ALLOYS

car description

The Range Rover Sport SDV8 is an incredible piece of machinery, it?s very hard to pick faults at and has ?want? factor like no other 4x4 for sale. It does everything you could ever need a vehicle to do and still looks fast. In the Autobiography Dynamic trim, by far exceeds what is asked from a 4x4 - it takes the Range Rover Sport experience up a notch with its premium and luxury futures, which if you can afford it are certainly worth it. It comes with more luxury and equipment to play with than a first-class seat on an Emirates flight. Just to mention a few of the standout features, it comes with a 19-speaker stereo and 8.0-inch touch-screen interface, laminated windows for a whisper-quiet cabin, a refrigerated centre console box, a full digital instrument display with changeable readouts, and some of the most comfortable seats you?ll ever come across in a production car. The seats are heated front and rear as well, with individual climate settings in the back. There?s also a profusion of driving modes and off-road functions to assist with covering any type of terrain you might come across. The system is tied in with Active Dynamics dampers which constantly and automatically adjust