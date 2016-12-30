LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT Autobiography Dynamic 2016

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars are delighted to offer this high spec Sport, Upgrades - Meridian Signature Reference Audio System (1700W), Autobiography Extended Grand Black Wood Veneer, Alloy Wheels - 21in 5 Split Spoke Style 507, Four - Zone Climate Control, Full Size Spare Wheel, Morzine Headlining (Ebony), Blind Spot/Closing Vehicle Sen./Reverse Traffic D., Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Climate Front Seats with Climate Rear Seats, Sliding Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, Contrast Painted Roof - Santorini Black, Traffic Sign Recognition/Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Adjust./Heated/Powerfold/Auto Dimming Ext. Mirror, 18 Way Driver Front Seat, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, Digital Radio (DAB), 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Cruise Control, Perimetric and Volumetric Alarm, Heated Windscreen, MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server, Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather with Autobiography Pattern (Single /Duo / Tri tone), Premium Metallic Paint, 18-Way Driver/Passenger Ele. Seats with Mem., Electrical Towing Preparation, Bluetooth Phone Connection and Audio Streaming, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking. 5 seats, Grey, For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken